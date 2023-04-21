Fla. Shrimp Breeder Asks 11th Circ. To OK $9.9M IP Verdict

By David Minsky (April 21, 2023, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A Florida shrimp breeder has asked the Eleventh Circuit to uphold a $9.9 million verdict against a former business-partner-turned competitor over stealing trade secrets, saying the award was not a double recovery for the same conduct as the defendants argued because it didn't exceed actual damages proven at trial....

