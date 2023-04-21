Uber, Yandex End JV Equity Partnership With $702M Buyout

By Al Barbarino (April 21, 2023, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Uber said Friday that Yandex NV has paid $702.5 million in cash to buy out its remaining interest in their ride-sharing joint venture MLU BV, a deal that effectively zeroes out all Uber's equity interest in joint ventures with the Russian tech conglomerate. ...

