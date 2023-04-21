Ozy CEO Can Get Advanced Defense Costs, Court Says

By Emily Enfinger (April 21, 2023, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Ozy Media's insurer must advance defense costs to Ozy's CEO but not the media company itself, a California federal court said Thursday, saying there is little evidence supporting rescission of the policy concerning the CEO at this point in litigation....

