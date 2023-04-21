Brooks Sports Kicks Trademark Infringement Suit At Skechers

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (April 21, 2023, 2:16 PM EDT) -- Skechers has been hit with a federal trademark infringement suit by premium footwear producer Brooks Sports, arguing Skechers' infringing use of its "BEAST" mark is "blatant" and a "callous disregard" for Brooks' trademark rights....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS