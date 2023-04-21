Texas Court Nixes $2.8M Tax Refund On $390M Oil, Gas Gains

By Sanjay Talwani (April 21, 2023, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A Texas oil and gas corporation was responsible for state taxes on the capital gains from the sales of leasehold interests for more than $390 million, a Texas appeals court said Friday, upholding a trial court's denial of a $2.75 million refund....

