Health Care Rates Not A Takings Claim In Insurance Dispute

By Danielle Ferguson (April 21, 2023, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge dismissed a Detroit home health care organization's takings claims alleging Farmers Insurance didn't fully reimburse it for care it provided to insured patients injured in car accidents, saying the health care organization voluntarily participated in the state's no-fault insurance system and doesn't have a constitutionally protected property interest. ...

