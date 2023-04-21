NFL Suspends 5 Players For Violating Gambling Rules

By Alex Lawson (April 21, 2023, 2:59 PM EDT) -- The National Football League indefinitely suspended three players and issued six-game suspensions for two others Friday after uncovering violations of its gambling policy, but stressed that the violations do not appear to have compromised actual games....

