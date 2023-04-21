Feds Must Justify Pause Of ACA Preventative Care Block

By Patrick Hoff (April 21, 2023, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The federal government must provide more information to justify its request to freeze a decision that blocked an Affordable Care Act provision requiring insurance coverage for preventive treatments after a Texas federal judge expressed doubts that millions of Americans would be left without coverage....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS