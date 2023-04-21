Robotic Litter Box Maker Can't Fully Escape Rival's IP Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (April 21, 2023, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has trimmed an automated litter box company's intellectual property suit against a competitor over dueling robotic pet cleaning products, keeping trademark infringement claims alive Friday due to possible consumer confusion but axing weak patent claims that lacked evidentiary support....

