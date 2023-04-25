Queens Restaurateur Dodges Ex-Server's Race Bias Claims

By Joyce Hanson (April 24, 2023, 11:32 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Queens restaurant and wedding venue has escaped a former server's racial discrimination suit in New York federal court because he wasn't named in the initial complaint, but a judge ordered that the business and other employees must still face the claims....

