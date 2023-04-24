Boston Scientific Investors Seek Class Cert. In Stock Suit

By Sydney Price (April 24, 2023, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Investors claiming Boston Scientific Inc. misled them about the prospects of a medical device asked a Massachusetts federal judge who had trimmed a previous version of their complaint to certify their class in a suit in which they claim thousands of investors were harmed when the device was ultimately recalled and the company's stock price fell....

