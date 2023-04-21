Judge Who Donated To Bankrupt La. Diocese Won't Recuse

By Vince Sullivan (April 21, 2023, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge overseeing an appeal in the Chapter 11 case of the Archdiocese of New Orleans declined to recuse himself from the proceedings Friday, saying an ethics panel opinion found that his charitable donations and service in organizations tied to the debtor were too minor to require recusal....

