Fishing Co., Shipbuilder Win $23M In Policy Blank-Space Fight

By Ganesh Setty (April 24, 2023, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Various insurers led by Norwegian Hull Club must pay a fishing company and shipbuilder more than $23 million in additional coverage and prejudgment interest over a vessel severely damaged by Hurricane Michael, a Florida federal judge ruled, finding that their $77 million policy escalated coverage up to 25%....

