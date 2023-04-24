StarKist, Others Score Partial Win In Tuna Price-Fixing MDL

By Hailey Konnath (April 24, 2023, 10:56 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday agreed to trim certain claims against StarKist Co., Del Monte Corp. and Dongwon Industries Co. Ltd. stemming from tuna purchases made before May 2011, ruling that tuna buyers haven't offered enough evidence showing that the companies had price-fixing agreements before that time....

