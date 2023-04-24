Contractors Dodge Ryan Homes' Pa. Landslide Claims

By Charlie Innis (April 24, 2023, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday dismissed several contractors from building giant Ryan Homes' lawsuit alleging they were partly responsible for a landslide that resulted in the condemnation of multiple homes, but he left claims against a developer alive....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS