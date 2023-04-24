Allstate Tells 4th Circ. To Uphold Win In UIM Coverage Spat

By Jennifer Mandato (April 24, 2023, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Allstate asked the Fourth Circuit to affirm its win in a suit brought by a South Carolina woman injured in a car accident, arguing state law doesn't support the partial policy ratification under which the woman said she should be able to add $100,000 in underinsured motorist coverage....

