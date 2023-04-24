Nissan Hit With Proposed Class Action Over Oil Defect

By Jonathan Capriel (April 24, 2023, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A driver of a newer-model Nissan Rogue has claimed that the automaker is ignoring a defect in the models' engine that allows fuel to seep into the oil, damaging the vehicles' parts and causing an "overbearing gasoline smell" to fill the passenger cabin, according to a proposed class action filed in Tennessee federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS