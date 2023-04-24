Ga. Must Redo COVID Unemployment Benefits Case

By Rosie Manins (April 24, 2023, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Department of Labor must reconsider a sales representative's application for unemployment insurance benefits after the agency decided she quit her job by leaving a 2020 work meeting over concerns that her employer wasn't following COVID-19 protocols, the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled Monday....

