Troutman Pepper Cyber Pro Rejoins Lewis Brisbois In Calif.

By Emily Johnson (April 24, 2023, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP has brought back a cybersecurity and privacy attorney to co-lead its growing data privacy and cybersecurity practice out of Orange County, California, following his stint with Troutman Pepper, the firm announced Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS