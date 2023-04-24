9th Circ. Backs Assisted Living Co. Loss In OT, Sick Time Suit

By Emmy Freedman (April 24, 2023, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit refused to upend a default judgment against an assisted living facility in a suit from a former worker who said the company failed to pay her overtime and give her state-law mandated sick time, letting the worker's win stand....

