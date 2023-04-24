USAA Slams Sanctions Bid In Military Borrower Case

By Katryna Perera (April 24, 2023, 7:51 PM EDT) -- USAA has slammed a request for discovery sanctions against it in a suit alleging the bank ripped off military borrowers, calling the motion "premature and overreaching" and claiming that any production delays have been justified due to the volume of information sought....

