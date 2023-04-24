TikTok Seeks $8M In Fees For Gibson Dunn Team After TM Win

By Henrik Nilsson (April 24, 2023, 9:02 PM EDT) -- TikTok and its counsel from Gibson Dunn are seeking more than $8 million in attorney fees after a California federal jury cleared the company in a trademark suit, saying plaintiff Stitch Editing's "bad faith" approach warrants the sum....

