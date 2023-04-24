Zillow Looks To Block CEO Deposition In Antitrust Case

By Charlie Innis (April 24, 2023, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Zillow has asked a Washington federal judge to stop its CEO from being deposed in a suit accusing it and the National Association of Realtors of anti-competitive behavior, saying the CEO has no unique knowledge to offer about the company's move to join various multiple listing services....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS