Yuga Labs Owns NFT Trademark, Defeats Alleged Copycat

By Aislinn Keely (April 24, 2023, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The firm behind the popular non-fungible token collection Bored Ape Yacht Club won its case against an alleged copycat, with a California federal judge ruling Saturday that Ryder Ripps and Jeremy Cahen's sale of their own version of Yuga Labs Inc.'s iconic NFTs "is no more artistic than the sale of a counterfeit handbag."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS