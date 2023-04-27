Senate Committee Hears Concerns On Tribal Art Law Update

By Ali Sullivan (April 26, 2023, 10:31 PM EDT) -- A proposal from Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. to limit the Indian Arts and Crafts Act's protection to solely federally recognized tribes dominated discussion on Wednesday, as members of Native American tribes across the country weighed in on proposed updates to the federal truth-in-advertising law regulating art and craft products labeled "Indian-made."...

