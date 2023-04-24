DuPont, Worker Sentenced For Deadly Chemical Release

By Tom Lotshaw (April 24, 2023, 7:14 PM EDT) -- E. I. DuPont de Nemours & Co. Inc. and the former operations leader of an insecticide unit at a La Porte, Texas, chemical plant have pled guilty and been sentenced for their roles in a 2014 chemical release that killed four company employees, federal prosecutors said on Monday....

