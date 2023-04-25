SVB Investor Says Bank Underplayed Risk For Years

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (April 25, 2023, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Investor litigation over Silicon Valley Bank's March collapse has expanded with the filing of a new proposed class action encompassing the widest class period yet, with the investors arguing that the shuttered bank downplayed the risks of its concentrated portfolio dating back to 2020....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS