Illinois Court Upholds Trump Tower's $9.2M Valuation

By Greg Lamm (April 24, 2023, 10:10 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appeals panel on Monday upheld a decision by a statewide board that reduced the 2011 property tax assessment for Trump Hotel in Chicago to $9.2 million, ruling that it would not "second guess" the board's credibility determination....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS