Man Gets 10 Years In Prison For Political Fundraising Scam

By Madeline Lyskawa (April 25, 2023, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A political fundraising fraudster was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to cough up nearly $800,000 in Texas federal court for his role in a scheme that raised at least $3.5 million for two fake political action committees during the 2016 presidential campaign....

