5th Circ. Affirms Cambodians' Removal Over Fake Marriages

By Ivan Moreno (April 25, 2023, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A Cambodian couple lost their bid to remain in the U.S. after the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals said an immigration judge was right to conclude that their convictions for visa and marriage fraud made them deportable despite the fraud and hardship waivers they sought....

