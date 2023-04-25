2 Firms Lead Assertio Buy Of Spectrum Pharma For $248M

By Renee Hickman (April 25, 2023, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Pharma companies Assertio Holdings Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on Tuesday that they had reached an agreement for the former to buy the latter, in a deal worth roughly $248 million and led by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP....

