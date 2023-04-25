Groups Urge Biden To Press FCC To Reverse Ligado Ruling

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (April 25, 2023, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Nearly 100 groups, including aviation and satellite industry players, on Monday asked President Joe Biden and Congress to press the Federal Communications Commission to walk back its 3-year-old approval of the controversial Ligado network in light of national security concerns....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS