Ga. DA Fights 'Erroneous' Deposition Orders In Work Bias Suit

By Rosie Manins (April 25, 2023, 2:39 PM EDT) -- A Georgia district attorney accused of running her office with a "bro culture" has asked a Georgia federal court to set aside a magistrate judge's orders refusing her attempt to postpone her deposition due to a scheduling conflict, saying the rulings are "clearly erroneous."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS