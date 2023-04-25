Atty Tells Texas Justices COVID Isn't Excuse To Revive Suit

By Catherine Marfin (April 25, 2023, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A criminal defense attorney has asked the Texas Supreme Court to reverse an appeals court decision reviving a probate attorney's legal malpractice case against him, writing that the court shouldn't be allowed to "to save" her from her failure to prosecute the case at the trial court level....

