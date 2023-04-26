One-Armed Man Wrongly Denied Ride Access, 11th Circ. Told

By David Minsky (April 26, 2023, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A Florida man born without an arm argued before an Eleventh Circuit panel on Wednesday that his discrimination suit against a water park operator over denying access to a ride was wrongly dismissed, saying the restriction must be based on actual risks and not speculation about his disability....

