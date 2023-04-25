Tech Co. Failed To Pay OT For 80-Hour Weeks, Ex-Trainers Say

By Abby Wargo (April 25, 2023, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A health care software consultant made its software training staff work up to seven days and 80 hours a week without receiving the proper overtime pay rate, a group of ex-workers alleged in a proposed class and collective action in Washington federal court....

