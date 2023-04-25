Colo. Co. Says Denver Law Firm Mucked Up $5.6M Case

By Daniel Ducassi (April 25, 2023, 8:45 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Colorado processing plant that won a $5.6 million default judgment against its hemp company tenant said in state court that it couldn't collect because the prominent Denver law firm it hired moved so slowly that the hemp company ran out of money — and it sued a company that didn't actually exist....

