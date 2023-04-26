Arkansas Timber Products Plant Gets Nod On Ch. 11 Loan

By Vince Sullivan (April 26, 2023, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt wood product manufacturer Structurlam Mass Timber U.S. Inc. received interim approval Wednesday to tap into a $7.5 million debtor-in-possession loan as it pursues a sale of its assets in Delaware bankruptcy court....

