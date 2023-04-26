Justices Look Askance At County's Profit On Seized Condo

By Chuck Slothower (April 26, 2023, 3:07 PM EDT) -- In their final oral argument this term, the U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday questioned the ability of local governments to keep "windfall" payments above what a tax debtor owes in what's shaping up to be a landmark decision that could strengthen the takings clause....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS