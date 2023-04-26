Monsanto Seeks To Undo 'Staggering' $62M PCBs Verdict

By Greg Lamm (April 26, 2023, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Monsanto asked a Washington state appeals court to throw out a $62 million jury verdict for a parent and her children who allegedly suffered brain injuries from exposure to airborne toxic chemicals at a school, arguing the trial court should have let the company present evidence showing potential alternative causes for the injuries....

