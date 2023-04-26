Liberty Tells 9th Circ. Policy Can't Cover $10M COVID Losses

By Riley Murdock (April 26, 2023, 2:00 PM EDT) -- A Liberty Mutual unit urged the Ninth Circuit to affirm a California federal court's dismissal of a Los Angeles real estate firm's $10 million COVID-19 business insurance suit, arguing the lower court correctly ruled that the company's pandemic-related losses were not covered under its pollution liability policy....

