1st Circ. Upholds Blue Cross' Win Over Mass. Union Fund

By Patrick Hoff (April 26, 2023, 3:11 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit backed Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts' defeat of a union benefits fund's suit claiming the company overpaid providers and charged excessive fees in violation of federal benefits law, finding Blue Cross wasn't a fiduciary of the plan because it didn't have discretionary authority....

