Longshore Worker Asks Full 4th Circ. To Rehear Title VII Suit

By Abby Wargo (April 26, 2023, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A longshore worker asked the full Fourth Circuit on Wednesday to reconsider a panel decision upholding the dismissal of her lawsuit alleging her union and a stevedoring group are liable for harassment three male co-workers subjected her to, warning it has a "chilling impact" on female workers in male-dominated industries....

