Atty Tells High Court To Pass On USPTO Political TM Suit

By Adam Lidgett (April 26, 2023, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A T-shirt-selling lawyer told the U.S. Supreme Court that it should shoot down the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's appeal of a circuit court ruling that said the office wrongly denied his trademark application covering the phrase "Trump Too Small," saying the justices have already backed decisions that trademark restrictions flouted the U.S. Constitution....

