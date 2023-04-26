Chancery Preserves Walmart Opioid Suit, Citing Redactions

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 26, 2023, 1:43 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Wednesday denied Walmart's motion to fully dismiss a derivative complaint against the company's officers and directors, saying they must face stockholder allegations that the company's pharmacies failed to maintain proper control over the distribution of prescription opioids....

