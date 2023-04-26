6th Circ. Doubts Broad Liability In Unemployment Fraud Error

By Danielle Ferguson (April 26, 2023, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Wednesday probed a group of Michigan residents' assertion that directors at the state's Unemployment Insurance Agency were liable for a flawed computer system that incorrectly flagged thousands of people for fraud, cautioning them to avoid a boilerplate argument on supervisor liability....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS