Ex-Ark. Lawmaker Gets Another 4 Years In Prison For Bribery

By Emily Sawicki (April 26, 2023, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A onetime Arkansas lawmaker and member of the Hutchinson political dynasty received a four-year sentence in Missouri for bribe-taking that he will have to serve on top of a previous four-year sentence meted out in Arkansas, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday....

