Texas Appeals Court Won't Revive Hunting Stand Injury Suit

By Emily Field (April 26, 2023, 11:23 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals panel on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of a West Virginia man's suit claiming he was injured by falling from a recalled hunting tree stand, saying a trial judge could reasonably conclude that the Lone Star state doesn't have a strong local tie to the case....

