Mayor Can't Reenroll In NJ Pension System, Panel Affirms

By George Woolston (April 26, 2023, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court rejected Toms River Mayor Maurice B. Hill's argument that he should be eligible to reenroll in the state's pension system, finding Wednesday that he did not meet the requirements outlined in a state statute that allows certain elected officials previously barred from the system to reenroll....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS