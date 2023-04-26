Daimler Gets Ex-Employee's Pot Test Firing Suit Trimmed

By Mike Curley (April 26, 2023, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has trimmed two claims from a former employee's suit against Daimler Truck North America LLC alleging he was wrongfully fired for testing positive for cannabis, but will allow a claim for wrongful discharge in violation of public policy to go forward....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS